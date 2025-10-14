Inside the Coca Cola themed Peterborough house that could be yours - for £240,000

The three-bed mid-terrace home in Peterborough is for sale for £240,000.

But the current owners have decorated their lounge with Coca-Cola memorabilia.

The living room is packed with a fridge filled with the fizzy drink, and a themed blanket and fireplace.

The shelves are filled with memorabilia from can openers, books to calendars - and even the curtains are the classic Coca-Cola red.

To tie in with the theme the owners have given their kitchen worktop a lick of paint and have red and white bedding in the master bedroom.

The listing says the property is "an excellent opportunity to purchase this three-bedroom mid-terrace home, ideally situated in the heart of Peterborough".

"With excellent transport links, easy access to local shops, and a beautifully renovated interior, this property is perfect for first-time buyers or investors looking to expand their portfolio."

It is for sale through Haart.

1 . Coke themed home A Coca-Cola themed family house is on the market - kitted out with a branded fridge and fireplace Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Coke themed home The three-bed mid-terrace home in Peterborough is for sale for £240,000 Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Coke themed home Not every room is themed around the soft drink Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Coke themed home The three bed terrace is described as 'perfect for first-time buyers or investors looking to expand their portfolio.' Photo: SWNS Photo Sales