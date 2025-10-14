Inside the Coca Cola themed Peterborough house that could be yours - for £240,000

The three-bed mid-terrace home in Peterborough is for sale for £240,000.
But the current owners have decorated their lounge with Coca-Cola memorabilia.
The living room is packed with a fridge filled with the fizzy drink, and a themed blanket and fireplace.
The shelves are filled with memorabilia from can openers, books to calendars - and even the curtains are the classic Coca-Cola red.
To tie in with the theme the owners have given their kitchen worktop a lick of paint and have red and white bedding in the master bedroom.
The listing says the property is "an excellent opportunity to purchase this three-bedroom mid-terrace home, ideally situated in the heart of Peterborough".
"With excellent transport links, easy access to local shops, and a beautifully renovated interior, this property is perfect for first-time buyers or investors looking to expand their portfolio."
It is for sale through Haart.