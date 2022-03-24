A six-bedroom home in a Peterborough village is on the market - with a guide price of £1,100,000.

The house, known as The Manor, is located in Wittering, between Peterborough city centre and Stamford.

The property is being marketed by Savills - and is a listed as a period Georgian house dating back to the late 1700's.

There are four reception rooms, a spacious kitchen-diner, six bedrooms and elegant entrance hallway - with original stone floor.

Agent, James Abbott, said: The Manor is a period house dating from the late 1700's, with the area's distinctive mellow coloured stone elevations under a slate roof.

"The pretty, wisteria draped bay frontage was added at a later stage and, more recently, the property has been extended at the back to create a stunning kitchen and breakfast room with a master bedroom suite above.

"It retains many period features typical of the elegance of the Georgian era, such as high ceilings, deep skirting boards, fireplaces with open fires and original casement shutters."

The gardens has a variety of mature trees and includes a number of sunny lawns - and a sheltered patio.

On the west side of the house, the patio has French doors, which open from breakfast room and overlooks the secluded lawn.

The agent added that the grounds are "extremely private and secluded" and has "wonderful potential to create stunning gardens".

To find out more about the property, visit Savills website.

