Inquest opens into death of Peterborough 16-year-old who died at Crown Lake at Farcet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The teenager has now been identified

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage boy tragically found dead after entering a lake in Peterborough likely died by drowning, an inquest has heard.

Jack Connor Anthony Lloyd, 16, was reported to have gone swimming with friends in Crown Lake, Farcet, on Thursday, April 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emergency services were called to the lake at around 4pm following concerns. It was later confirmed by police that a body had been found.

Tributes placed at Crown Lakes following the death of Jack Lloyd.

An inquest into the boy’s tragic death was opened on Thursday, April 24.

Opening the inquest at Peterborough Town Hall, coroner Simon Milburn said Mr Lloyd’s death was confirmed at the scene by police shortly after midnight on April 4.

The proposed cause of death was drowning.

Mr Milburn adjourned the case for a full inquest to be held on September 2, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said at the time: “Our officers searching for a teenage boy who got into difficulty at a lake in Farcet have found a body.

“It is believed the boy, who is 16 and from Peterborough, was swimming in the lake when he got into difficulty. Search teams recovered a body from the lake just before midnight.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of the missing boy and his family have been notified.”

Following the tragedy, tributes flooded in for Jack, who was a huge Peterborough United fan. Floral tributes were left at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium, and fans took part in an applause in the 16th minute at their home match v Northampton Town to remember Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement following the match, the club said: “We were saddened to hear of the tragic passing of 16-year-old Jack Lloyd, a Posh season ticket holder.

“His family would like to pass on their gratitude to those who have left flowers here at the stadium & took part in the applause in the 16th minute on Saturday.

“Everyone at the Club passes on our condolences to Jack's family.”