Inquest opened into death of Peterborough father following death in hotel

An inquest has been opened into the death of a loving father and husband from Peterborough.

Khuram Ahmed Hussain passed away on January 18 after falling ill and collapsing in his hotel room.

The 31-year-old was on his way to Belgium to pick up a new kitten from a friend and, as part of the journey, was staying the night at the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkstone. He arrived late on the night of January 17. He had began to feel unwell earlier in the day.

He was later found in the bathroom the following day in a state of peri-arrest, a state immediately before a cardiac arrest. Emergency responders attempted CPR but at the scene but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The cause of Khuram’s collapse remains unknown.

Khuram’s family have been left devastated by the news. He left behind his wife Viktorija as well as two children, aged four and nine. He was on the verge of opening a new car dealership, which was set to take place on his return from Belgium.

Paying tribute to her husband, Viktorija described him as a ‘good’ and ‘caring’ person who was at the heart of his community.

She said: “Khuram was a very good father, he was always there for us all and loves to spend all of his free time with his children.

"He was such a caring person too and was well loved in the community. He would always help anybody and made time to be there for people, even if he didn’t know them.

“If someone needed help, he would be willing to go out in the middle of the night to help them."

The inquest into Khuram’s death is taking place in Kent and was opened on Friday morning (August 8) at Oakwood House in Maidstone. The proceedings were then adjourned until November 21.