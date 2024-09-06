Company seeks to fine-tune its operations

A leading manufacturer in Peterborough will be looking to secure pole position in its markets after appointing a F1 racing expert as its new boss.

Phoenix Fluid Power, and its sister brand Phoenix Marine, based in Wainman Road, Woodston, have appointed Stefan Rice, who has 30 years of experience in the world of motorsport, to the newly created position of manufacturing director across both businesses.

Mr Rice said: “I enjoy a challenge and believe my background with Formula One will help in identifying opportunities to support future business growth and improvements.”

Mr Rice has worked at the pinnacle of automotive manufacturing, including roles with Ilmor Engineering, McLaren Automotive and Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains.

He has worked on numerous engine projects which powered Mika Häkkinen to back-to-back Formula One Drivers’ Championships in 1998 and 1999, before projects which have supported championship winning drives from Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.

More recently, he has been involved with supercar and hypercar engines, including the McLaren Senna, Speedtail and Artura V6 Hybrid.

Now Mr Rice will be leading and developing Phoenix Fluid Power’s manufacturing team, which was at the forefront of the design of Phoenix Marine’s hydraulic systems and mechanisms for the world’s leading yacht builders.

The company employs 35 people and operates from a 20,000 square foot manufacturing facility.

Mr Rice said: “I’m really looking forward to getting involved with developing the great people, processes and systems here at Phoenix.

Elizabeth Noles, general manager and director of Phoenix Fluid Power, said: “Our team is growing and we’re now designing and manufacturing a vast range of innovative systems, across more industries than we ever have in the past.

“Stefan is a really great addition to the team, providing extra support so we can fine-tune our operations and meet the increasing demand we’re seeing – particularly from the electric vehicle market and high-end marine leisure sector, as well as other sectors utilising battery-powered technology.”

Phoenix Fluid Power, which was formerly known as Phoenix Hydraulic & Electrical Services, rebranded last month.

The move seeks to reflect the firm’s focus on designing, simulating and manufacturing advanced fluid power systems for customers worldwide.

Its sister brand Phoenix Marine is a member of the British Marine Federation and specialises in designing and creating hydraulic systems for the marine industry, working for some of the best known superyacht manufacturers in the world, such as Fairline at Oundle, Princess and Oyster.