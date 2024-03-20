Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi-million pound green energy centre planned for Peterborough could mean a significant expansion for the city’s university.

Government ministers are currently being urged to back plans for a major research and development institute for sustainable energy in Peterborough.

If successful, the Global Innovation Centre for Energy Transition, which could attract industry giants such as Rolls Royce, Shell and BP to the city, would be built on the campus of ARU Peterborough in Bishop’s Road.

Pictured left, from left are, Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq, John Hill, Director of Technology and Strategy for TWI, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson and ARU Peterborough Principal Prof Ross Renton. Picture: Peterborough City Council. Pictured top right, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow addresses the meeting. Below, left, Andrew Bowie MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, addresses the reception. Below right, Paul Bristow MP, Andrew Bowie MP and Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council's Conservative group.

A delegation of Peterborough civic leaders were invited to a House of Commons reception on March 18, also attended by Andrew Bowie MP, Under Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to discuss ways of taking the proposed development forward.

The outline plans were presented by engineering consultancy and research organisation TWI of Cambridge.

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “We welcome this outline proposal that seeks to further support the growth of the university.

“We are pleased ARU Peterborough has had an impressive start-up period and our long-term vision has always included the establishment of an industrial research facility, which would work in collaboration with the university.

"This proposal could bring this vision a step closer.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “Today, I launched the business case for this centre in Peterborough.

"It could mean 9,000 jobs and really put our city on the map.”

Peterborough City Council Leader, Councillor Mohammed Farooq, said: “As we look to further develop the ARU Peterborough campus, the proposed plans for an energy transition centre would provide a central beacon of innovation for the city and wider economy, supporting new and emerging industries and technologies.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson said: “It is welcome to see outline proposals to develop the campus further aired at this Parliamentary event, and Government support will be so important in unlocking the future phases of ARU Peterborough.

"The plans have added relevance with urgent need for new technologies to help the country and the world shift to a net zero carbon future to defend against climate change. I look forward to seeing how these plans develop.”

What does a Global Innovation Centre for Energy Transition do?

The new centre would focus its work on new technologies for the safe transmission, distribution and use of hydrogen for industrial and domestic use.

It would also tackle the safe storage of hydrogen and carbon dioxide and sustainable fuels for aviation.

The innovation centre would be at the heart of a high growth cluster of large energy companies and a consortium of domestic industrial high energy users such as steel, glass and concrete producers.

What is in it for Peterborough?

The centre will initially lead on a 10-year research and development programme worth up to £150 million and could lead to the creation of hundreds of jobs.

It is also expected to generate tens of millions of economic growth in the local economy.

It is expected to help drive the ‘levelling up’ of Peterborough and north Cambridgeshire and create more skilled jobs, higher wages and improve social mobility as well as reinvigorating areas that have fallen behind.

What happens next?