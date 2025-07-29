Independent Peterborough city centre bar closes suddenly
The Stoneworks was opened in Church Street by Steve Saldana and Sean Page in 2016, championing craft beers.
The bar, which overlooks St John’s Square, doesn’t operate on Monday or Tuesday but was scheduled to open tomorrow (Wednesday).
However, earlier tonight a post appeared on its facebook page breaking the sad news,
“Okay folks,” it began. “We're officially calling it a day. We're not really ones for big send offs, as such as of Sunday 27th July 2025 the Stoneworks is officially closed.
" It's been a fun 9 years, we've achieved so many things that many simply thought we couldn't. Thank you to everyone who has supported us through it all.”
Already, dozens of saddened customers have left messages replying to the post.
