IN PICTURES: Your favourite retailers in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Hundreds of shoppers have named their favourite retailers at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Bosses at the centre have reveal the winners of its highly anticipated Retail Stars 2025 awards, celebrating the dedication, service, and hard work of its incredible retailers.

Shoppers had their say, and cast their votes for their favourite stores and teams across 13 exciting categories, including the prestigious "Service with a Smile" award.

These awards recognise the businesses and individuals who go above and beyond to create an outstanding shopping experience.

After an overwhelming response, the votes have been counted, and we are thrilled to crown this year’s Retail Stars:

Verity Swinscoe - Wigmore Marketing and Events Co-ordinator said: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate the retailers and individuals who make Queensgate such a fantastic shopping destination.

"These awards recognise the exceptional service, hard work and dedication, that our retailers bring to the community. A huge thank you to everyone who voted, and a massive congratulations to all our winners and runners-up."

The awards winners and runners-up:

Menswear Retailer of the Year: Winner – TK Maxx | Runner-Up – Primark

Womenswear Retailer of the Year: Winner – Primark | Runner-Up – H&M

Childrenswear Retailer of the Year: Winner – Primark | Runner-Up – H&M

Health & Beauty Retailer of the Year: Winner – Boots | Runner-Up – Superdrug

Lifestyle Retailer of the Year: Winner – Flying Tiger | Runner-Up – Hotel Chocolat

Technology Retailer of the Year: Winner – O2 | Runner-Up – EE

Service Retailer of the Year: Winner – The Oculist | Runner-Up– Michael John

Jewellery & Accessories Retailer of the Year: Winner – Pandora | Runner-Up – Warren James

Footwear Retailer of the Year: Winner – Schuh | Runner-Up – JD Sports

Restaurants & Leisure Destination of the Year: Winner – Tap and Tandoor | Runner-Up – Turtle Bay

Grab & Go Retailer of the Year: Winner – Greggs | Runner-Up – McDonald’s

Independent Retailer of the Year: Winner – The Oculist | Runner-Up – Unity

Home Retailer of the Year: Winner – TK Maxx | Runner-Up – Søstrene Grene

Special Recognition Awards

Service with a Smile: Winner – Unity | Runner-Up – The Oculist

The Store You Can’t Live Without: Winner – The Oculist | Runner-Up – Unity

In Recognition of creating safer spaces for the community: RB7 Art Centre CIC

Store Manager of the Year: Charlie Saville (Goldsmiths) & Paul Couchie (TK Maxx)

Staff Recognition Award: Jane Forcellati (Goldsmiths) & Shindella Dias (Primark)

