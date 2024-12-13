In pictures: Young performers take to the stage for Christmas spectacular in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:34 BST
Hundreds of talented youngsters from a Peterborough performing arts school took to the stage for a spectacular Christmas show.

Peterborough Performing Arts staged its festive Christmas spectacular at the city's New Theatre.

The youngsters danced across a number of genres, performing Christmas classics to get people into the mood for the festive season.

Photos: Capture Photography and Media

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas Show at the New Theatre

1. Christmas Show

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas Show at the New Theatre Photo: Capture Photography and Media

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas Show at the New Theatre

2. Christmas Show

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas Show at the New Theatre Photo: Capture Photography and Media

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas Show at the New Theatre

3. Christmas Show

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas Show at the New Theatre Photo: Capture Photography and Media

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas Show at the New Theatre

4. Christmas Show

Peterborough Performing Arts Christmas Show at the New Theatre Photo: Capture Photography and Media

