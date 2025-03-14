IN PICTURES: Woodgreen Pets Charity appeals for homes for growing number of sighthounds

A pet charity is appealing for dog lovers to consider welcoming a sighthound into their home after a big increase in Lurchers, Greyhounds and Salukis coming through its doors.

Woodgreen Pets Charity has seen a 50 percent rise in sighthounds arriving at its Godmanchester centre over the year.

There are currently 18 sighthounds in its care, which make up a significant proportion of the total number of dogs who are looking for loving new homes.

But the charity says that Lurchers, Greyhounds and Salukis are often overlooked by the public.

The illegal practice of hare coursing, which was banned in 2004, has been blamed for many of the new arrivals, including some needing treatment for injuries like broken legs.

The charity says sighthounds arrive throughout the year, suggesting hare coursing is no longer just a seasonal activity.

Helen Stapleton, head of intake and rehoming, said: “Over the past 12 months, 14 percent of all dogs that have been admitted to Woodgreen and 24 percent of all stray intakes have been sighthounds – they’re our most frequently seen dog breed at the moment.

“In the past, it wasn’t uncommon for us to get more sighthounds at certain times of the year during hare coursing season, but this isn’t the case any longer.

"We seem to be getting large numbers of sighthounds all year round.

"And some are sadly in a poor condition, either physically or mentally.

She said: “One of our most recent Lurchers is a young girl called Penelope, a stray who came to us with a broken leg which we’ve since repaired.

“These dogs are really misunderstood, especially concerning their need for long and frequent walks.

"Despite the belief that they require excessive exercise, they are typically calm and gentle a lot of the time.

"While they love to run and zoom, they also enjoy lounging indoors.

"Many sighthounds may initially need time to adjust to a home environment, but they soon reveal their gentle nature and become devoted companions."

Among the sighthounds currently at Woodgreen are a tripod Lurcher called Winston, who needed his leg amputated after arriving at the charity with a bad leg injury, and Saluki Daenerys who arrived in August and is the longest-staying dog over the past 12 months.

1 . Sighthounds Six-year-old Saluki Daenerys is Woodgreen’s longest resident over the past 12 months, having been searching for a home since August last year. Daenerys is looking for a female only adult home with someone who has the time and patience to help her come out of her shell. Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Sighthounds Four-year-old Greyhound Gary is a sweet and gentle soul who loves food, walks and cuddles. He’s a big goofball when playing in the garden and enjoys curling up for a cuddle when he’s back inside. Gary has previously lived with children and is a friendly boy who wants a home to call his own. Photo: nw Photo Sales