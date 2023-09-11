13 photos capture the return of the festival after three-year Covid enforced break

Whittlesey saw the return of one its most revered seasonal events this weekend, the much-loved Whittlesey Festival.

Due to the impact and after-effects of Covid, the traditional event was last held in 2019.

Large crowds enjoyed plenty of spectacle and fun in the late summer sunshine, with proceedings kicking off on Broad Street at 10am on Sunday (September 10).

After enjoying a grand opening parade, visitors and residents alike soaked up an expansive classic vehicle show showcasing 150 cars, while a diverse assortment of live music and dance acts offered an eclectic programme of entertainment.

Other treats included a magnificent art exhibition and craft fair, plus there were plenty of fair rides, game stalls and street food vendors on hand, too.

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for markets and events, expressed “great pride” that Fenland District Council were able to support and run the festival again this year.The councillor was keen to extend “huge thanks and credit” to the festival committee and fundraisers, saying they had “worked tirelessly to bring Whittlesey Festival back, and to all the sponsors who have supported it.”

Speaking about the heat and cameo afternoon deluge, Councillor Murphy added: ““The weather provided challenges throughout, with it being extremely hot and then a very heavy downpour towards the end, but none of it dampened the joy of the day.”

The costs of many rides and attractions were subsidised with fundraising and sponsorship from local businesses and organisations in order to keep costs down for visitors.

Whittlesey mayor and district councillor Kay Mayor said she was “very proud” of the way the community had supported the event.

"I really appreciate the fundraising that has taken place to help subsidise the rides and attractions to enable the day to be fun-filled for all without some of the financial worry in these difficult times.”

Here are some of the highlights captured by the Peterborough Telegraph on what was a hugely enjoyable day.

1 . Whittlesey Festival 2023 Alan Bessant, Paul Cornell and Richard Hunt from Whittlesey Rotary Club join in the parade. Photo: David Lowndes

2 . Whittlesey Festival 2023 The Peterborough Highland Pipe Band marching on Broad Street Photo: David Lowndes

3 . Whittlesey Festival 2023 This year's Whittlesey Festival, parade and car show drew huge crowds. Photo: David Lowndes