A colourful and “spiritual” Hindu festival was held in Peterborough recently – to celebrate a Hindu goddess’s triumph over evil.

The Pre-Navratri Celebration and Navratri DJ event took place at Longthorpe Village Hall, on September 27, and was hosted by local DJ Lohani Meera Mavani and OPI Singh.

Navratri is an annual Hindu festival that honors the epic battle between the demon Mahishasura and Goddess Durga. Each day of the nine day-long Navratri festival is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, representing her victory over Mahishasura, and the broader theme of good triumphing over evil.

DJ Lohani Meera Mavani and OPI Singh said: “We would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone who attended, especially on such short notice. Your positive feedback and the vibrant atmosphere during the Ambe Maa Ni Aarti and garba were truly valued. It was a remarkable experience to feel the divine presence of Mataji through one of the spiritual attendees.

“Special thanks go to Dharmeshbhai Pandya, our Priest at the Hindu Temple in Peterborough, for joining us after completing his duties at the Temple."

