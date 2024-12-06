In Pictures: Tricolor Voyage of World Peace from India is hosted at Peterborough home

A Peterborough resident hosted a special guest from India who was on a journey to 38 countries by car – carrying a Hindu idol statue.

A special gathering was held at the Bretton home of Meera Mavani on November 28 to welcome the Vishva Shanti Tiranga Yatra, also known as the Tricolour Voyage for World Peace. Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes also attended.

Meera explained: “Nilesh Parmar, an Indian national, began an extraordinary journey in August, traveling by road from Porbandar, India, to the UK while transporting the Idol. Porbandar is renowned as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. His first stop was the Shree Hindu Temple in Leicester on November 17. Nilesh has travelled through over 38 countries by car with the idol of Lirbai Maa.

“Lirbai Maa is a Maherani and Maha Sati who is said to have uplifted the Maher name and made the Maher Naat proud. She is the subject of many Temples in India, including those in Modhwada, Keshav, Kotdi, Rana Kandorana, Sisli, and Kinderkheda.

“Geeta Mahesh Karavadra, a Leicester resident, is actively supporting the journey here in England and is involved in various volunteer and community service initiatives worldwide.

“We were honored to welcome MP for Peterborough, Andrew Pakes, along with his assistant, who came to greet the Vishva Shanti Tiranga Yatra. Additionally, we were privileged to have Deputy Lord Lieutenant Rizwan Rahemtulla of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough present to pay tribute to the Yatra.”

Meera added: “I firmly believe that with genuine hearts and sincere intentions, anything is achievable, even on short notice. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family and friends for their unwavering support; it was a true joy to have you all with us. A special acknowledgment goes to our guests from Leicester.

“While our home may be modest, our hearts are certainly vast.”

Tricolour Voyage for World Peace Nilesh Parmar arrives carrying the Hindu idol.

Tricolour Voyage for World Peace Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes meets Nilesh Parmar.

Tricolour Voyage for World Peace A gift of Ferrero Rocher is exchanged between Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Nilesh Parmar.