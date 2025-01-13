In Pictures: Town streets are lined for the return of the Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 14:13 BST
Despite the cold, the streets of Whittlesey were lined on Saturday for the annual Straw Bear Festival.

Colourful, noisy and energetic dance teams from far and wide – as well as some from local schools – entertained at various times and places throughout they day, and the Bear led two parades though the town, culminating in a finale in the Market Square.

Dozens also watched on the Sunday as the traditional “bear burning” took place at Decoy Lakes.

Festival Director Gary Cook said: “Despite it being cold the weather was excellent for Straw Bear weekend. Thousands turned out on Saturday to see the Straw Bear parade through the streets of Whittlesey. The Bear was accompanied by over thirty dance teams from all over the country who then broke away to various dance spots around the Town.

“On Sunday at midday the Bear was burnt saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming in the new year.

Taking to Social media , the Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival page said: “As we reminisce on a fantastic Straw Bear weekend, we would like to say an enormous thank you to all the organisers, volunteers, dancers, bears, helpers, supporters and audiences who make the festival what it is every year.

"Everything is organised by a small group of volunteers who work hard in the background all year long so we can enjoy the day. Thank you everyone.”

•All photos: Andy Gutteridge / Image and Events Photography

The Straw bear dances with the Chiltern Hundreds team to entertain the crowds at the Whittlesey Straw bear festival 2025.

1. The Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2025

The Straw bear dances with the Chiltern Hundreds team to entertain the crowds at the Whittlesey Straw bear festival 2025. Photo: Andy Gutteridge / Image and Events Photography

Peterborough Morris entertain the crowds at the Whittlesey Straw bear festival 2025.

2. The Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2025

Peterborough Morris entertain the crowds at the Whittlesey Straw bear festival 2025. Photo: Andy Gutteridge / Image and Events Photography

The Alderman Jacobs School, Plough Gang pose at the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival.

3. The Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2025

The Alderman Jacobs School, Plough Gang pose at the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. Photo: Andy Gutteridge / Image and Events Photography

Tom Sennett watches as the straw bear costume head is safely lowered into place.

4. The Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2025

Tom Sennett watches as the straw bear costume head is safely lowered into place. Photo: Andy Gutteridge / Image and Events Photography

