In pictures: Thousands attend Peterborough farm's open weekend

The weather forecast – it rained as expected – meant it was a little quieter on the Saturday – day one of the annual two-day rural and farming festival.

But organisers were happy with the 10.403 visitors over both days, all ager to learn more about rural life and see the region’s rich farming heritage for themselves.

“The Farm Safari was as popular as ever, with visitors learning about crops such as sugar beet and mustard as well as the work we do to enhance the environment,” said the spokesperson.

"Other highlights included The Sheep Show, livestock zone and pick your own potatoes. It was a real community event which was made possible by all the fantastic volunteers who help.”

Park Farm will be taking part in the event for the 19th time next year, on 6th and 7th June 2026.

