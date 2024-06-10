The organiser of the first Peterborough Community Business Awards has declared the event a huge success and has vowed to do it all again next year.
About 160 people attended the black time event to see the presentation of 13 awards to companies that judges felt had gone the extra mile.
The community awards were held at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, in Lynch Wood.
Afterwards, Organiser Gez Chetal said: “It was an enormous success with 160 people in attendance.
"Local businesses and individuals got recognized for going that extra mile and had a most memorable evening with great hosting by Paul Martin.
He said: “The sponsors and local authorities were so supportive and really made the night happen for their local community.”
Mr Chetal, who also runs the ex-offender and homeless program, www.prismstart.org, said that the emphasis of the awards had been on getting individuals back into work.
"What an occasion it was and I have had great feedback as to how supportive it was for the local community.
"It was great that we were able to present football legend Barry Fry, director of football at Peterborough United, with the first ever founder’s award.
“I thank all sponsors and authorities and local businesses for helping make this happen."
Mr Chetal added: “The whole audience was so supportive.
“These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.”
"We also raised £1,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, which was supportive of a local legend Dave Keetley who passed away last year.”
Mr Chetal said that thoughts had already turned to preparing for next year’s awards.
"If anyone would like to sponsor next year which is already being discussed and interested in getting involved then do get in touch with me.”
The winners and runners up:
Hair and beauty business:
1. Beauty in Bloom - Jenny
2. Nails by Daisy - Daisy
Digital Community: Best online presence
1. Game swap shop- Daryl Williams
2. HB Total Media - Mark Parker
Best Charitable Contribution:
1. RCCG Dominion Christian Centre
2. The Bobby Copping Foundation- Bobby Copping
Entrepreneur of the Year:
1. APG Home Improvements Ltd - Aaron Glonek
2. Game Swap shop – Daryl Williams
Apprentice of the Year:
1. Ben Roberts - EML Electrical
2. Harry Alderman - EML Electrical
Best New Business:
1. Trade Mastermind - Mike Greene
2. Royal Tails Dog Grooming - Abby Royal
Best Hospitality:
1. Gurkha Dubaar
2. Deeping Caravan Park
Employee of the Year:
1. Subash Kadel - Gurkha Dubaar
2. Matt Coleman - EML Electrical
Employer of the Year:
1. Stars days nurseries - Mohammed Younis
2. EML Electrical - Mark Brear
Health Care Excellence:
1. Thistle Moor - Neil Modha
2. My Gym - Jaspal Singh
Best Local Sports Team:
1. Peterborough Freestyle kickboxing -Clifton Findley
2. MPSK - Shannon
Community Partnership:
1. Project Abundance - Lewis Vernum
2. Ortongate Sports Bar and Fanzone
Founders Award:
Barry Fry
