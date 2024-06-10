The organiser of the first Peterborough Community Business Awards has declared the event a huge success and has vowed to do it all again next year.

About 160 people attended the black time event to see the presentation of 13 awards to companies that judges felt had gone the extra mile.

The community awards were held at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, in Lynch Wood.

Afterwards, Organiser Gez Chetal said: “It was an enormous success with 160 people in attendance.

"Local businesses and individuals got recognized for going that extra mile and had a most memorable evening with great hosting by Paul Martin.

He said: “The sponsors and local authorities were so supportive and really made the night happen for their local community.”

Mr Chetal, who also runs the ex-offender and homeless program, www.prismstart.org, said that the emphasis of the awards had been on getting individuals back into work.

"What an occasion it was and I have had great feedback as to how supportive it was for the local community.

"It was great that we were able to present football legend Barry Fry, director of football at Peterborough United, with the first ever founder’s award.

“I thank all sponsors and authorities and local businesses for helping make this happen."

Mr Chetal added: “The whole audience was so supportive.

“These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.”

"We also raised £1,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, which was supportive of a local legend Dave Keetley who passed away last year.”

Mr Chetal said that thoughts had already turned to preparing for next year’s awards.

"If anyone would like to sponsor next year which is already being discussed and interested in getting involved then do get in touch with me.”

The winners and runners up:

Hair and beauty business:

1. Beauty in Bloom - Jenny

2. Nails by Daisy - Daisy

Digital Community: Best online presence

1. Game swap shop- Daryl Williams

2. HB Total Media - Mark Parker

Best Charitable Contribution:

1. RCCG Dominion Christian Centre

2. The Bobby Copping Foundation- Bobby Copping

Entrepreneur of the Year:

1. APG Home Improvements Ltd - Aaron Glonek

2. Game Swap shop – Daryl Williams

Apprentice of the Year:

1. Ben Roberts - EML Electrical

2. Harry Alderman - EML Electrical

Best New Business:

1. Trade Mastermind - Mike Greene

2. Royal Tails Dog Grooming - Abby Royal

Best Hospitality:

1. Gurkha Dubaar

2. Deeping Caravan Park

Employee of the Year:

1. Subash Kadel - Gurkha Dubaar

2. Matt Coleman - EML Electrical

Employer of the Year:

1. Stars days nurseries - Mohammed Younis

2. EML Electrical - Mark Brear

Health Care Excellence:

1. Thistle Moor - Neil Modha

2. My Gym - Jaspal Singh

Best Local Sports Team:

1. Peterborough Freestyle kickboxing -Clifton Findley

2. MPSK - Shannon

Community Partnership:

1. Project Abundance - Lewis Vernum

2. Ortongate Sports Bar and Fanzone

Founders Award:

Barry Fry

1 . Peterborough Community Business Awards Peterborough Community Business Awards at the Marriott Hotel. Employer of the Year - winner Mohammed Younis of Stars Day Nurseries and Mark Brear of EML Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Community Business Awards Best Hospitality winners Gurkha Dubaar and runner-up Deeping Caravan Park with sponsor Mike Greene. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Community Business Awards Best local sports team - winner Clifton Findley with Gez and Rosie Chetal Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough Community Business Awards Employee of the year award: Sponsor Tom Hennessy, CEO of Opportunity Peterborough, with Subash Kadel and Matt Coleman Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales