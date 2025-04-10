IN PICTURES: The spectacular Peterborough street art work from Nathan Murdoch

The paint is barely dry on the latest city centre masterpiece from one of Peterborough’s most popular street artists.

Nathan Murdoch’s work in Priestgate, showing the changing face of the city centre, is the latest piece from the top artist.

Nathan, and the team at Streets Art Hire, have been wowing residents with incredible murals and designs for many years now.

Some have strong messages surrounding peace, justice and anti-racism – while others celebrate famous faces – whether international stars such as The Beatles, or local personalities, such as Peterborough photographer David Lowndes.

Here, we take a look at some of our favourite pieces from Nathan – perhaps a city trail taking people through the streets of Peterborough to see the works could be something to look at for the city!

1 . Nathan Murdoch Nathan celebrated some of the greatest names in Peterborough United history with a mural at the Posh club shop Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Nathan Murdoch Nathan's mural of Keith Flint from The Prodigy was seen across the world Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Nathan Murdoch This image calling for peace has been seen by countless people on Lincoln Road Photo: PT Photo Sales