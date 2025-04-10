IN PICTURES: The spectacular Peterborough street art work from Nathan Murdoch

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:18 BST
Nathan’s work has been wowing city residents – and those further afield – for years

The paint is barely dry on the latest city centre masterpiece from one of Peterborough’s most popular street artists.

Nathan Murdoch’s work in Priestgate, showing the changing face of the city centre, is the latest piece from the top artist.

Nathan, and the team at Streets Art Hire, have been wowing residents with incredible murals and designs for many years now.

Some have strong messages surrounding peace, justice and anti-racism – while others celebrate famous faces – whether international stars such as The Beatles, or local personalities, such as Peterborough photographer David Lowndes.

Here, we take a look at some of our favourite pieces from Nathan – perhaps a city trail taking people through the streets of Peterborough to see the works could be something to look at for the city!

Nathan celebrated some of the greatest names in Peterborough United history with a mural at the Posh club shop

1. Nathan Murdoch

Nathan celebrated some of the greatest names in Peterborough United history with a mural at the Posh club shop Photo: PT

Nathan's mural of Keith Flint from The Prodigy was seen across the world

2. Nathan Murdoch

Nathan's mural of Keith Flint from The Prodigy was seen across the world Photo: PT

This image calling for peace has been seen by countless people on Lincoln Road

3. Nathan Murdoch

This image calling for peace has been seen by countless people on Lincoln Road Photo: PT

One of the latest additions to Peterborough city centre - a mural celebrating Cowgate

4. Nathan Murdoch

One of the latest additions to Peterborough city centre - a mural celebrating Cowgate Photo: PT

