A ladies party to celebrate womanhood and mutual female support attracted 85 people at the weekend.

The Peterborough Magalir Sangamam group was founded by Gayathri Balasubramanian and Soundari Sivarajah in 2015 and has held an annual ladies party since then.

This year’s colourful event took place at the Gladstone Community Centre on Sunday, October 20.

The women who attended enjoyed dancing, singing, demonstrating their various talents and other fun activities.

“This was our seventh year celebration and this year around 85 ladies attended,” explained organiser Mrs Balasubramanian.

“The Peterborough Magalir Sangamam is for the women based in and around Peterborough, where they could interact with women for business and personal aspects.

"It’s like a forum for women to express themselves and harness the potential available collectively as a group.”

She added: “It’s a way for us to celebrate womenhood. The main purpose of this party is for the ladies to have fun and express their talents.”

