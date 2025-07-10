In pictures - the Peterborough Performing Arts Greatest Hits showcase

By Brad Barnes
Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:41 BST
More than 150 talented young performers – aged from 3 to 18 – took to The Cresset stage for the Peterborough Performing Arts stage school showcase on Sunday.

Over two hours, the youngsters danced and sang their way through almost 30 performances in the Greatest Hits show – including medleys from hit musicals Six, Grease, Matilda, Lion King and Hercules, as well as hits from Rhianna, The Spice Girls, Beyonce and Queen – much to the delight of a packed, rapturous audience of family and friends.

Find out more at www.peterboroughperformingarts.co.uk

Peterborough Performing Arts staged their Greatest Hits show at The Cresset

Peterborough Performing Arts staged their Greatest Hits show at The Cresset Photo: Capture Photography and Media

Peterborough Performing Arts staged their Greatest Hits show at The Cresset

Peterborough Performing Arts staged their Greatest Hits show at The Cresset Photo: Capture Photography and Media

Peterborough Performing Arts staged their Greatest Hits show at The Cresset

Peterborough Performing Arts staged their Greatest Hits show at The Cresset Photo: Capture Photography and Media

Peterborough Performing Arts staged their Greatest Hits show at The Cresset

Peterborough Performing Arts staged their Greatest Hits show at The Cresset Photo: Capture Photography and Media

