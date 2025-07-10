In pictures - the Peterborough Performing Arts Greatest Hits showcase

Over two hours, the youngsters danced and sang their way through almost 30 performances in the Greatest Hits show – including medleys from hit musicals Six, Grease, Matilda, Lion King and Hercules, as well as hits from Rhianna, The Spice Girls, Beyonce and Queen – much to the delight of a packed, rapturous audience of family and friends.
1. Peterborough Performing Arts
2. Peterborough Performing Arts
3. Peterborough Performing Arts
4. Peterborough Performing Arts
