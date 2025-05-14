IN PICTURES: The opening of the jeweller Pandora's new store in Peterborough's Queensgate

There is an added sparkle to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre after jeweller Pandora opened its new look store.

Pandora, which is renowned globally for its jewellery brand, has just lifted the shutter on a newly transformed store in the centre.

The store is located in the same prime location on the ground floor in East Square.

But managers say the revitalised store offers an elevated shopping experience that ‘reflects Pandora's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.’

The redesigned store showcases Pandora's latest collections in a contemporary setting, enhancing the brand's presence in Peterborough.

A spokesperson said: “The investment underscores Pandora's dedication to the local community and its confidence in Queensgate as a premier retail destination.”

And a spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “Pandora’s new store exemplifies the exciting developments taking place at Queensgate.

"Their continued investment highlights the centre’s appeal to leading brands and our shared vision for providing exceptional retail experiences to our visitors."

“The opening of the new Pandora store aligns with a series of enhancements at Queensgate, including the introduction of other prominent retailers and leisure facilities, further solidifying the centre’s status as a vibrant shopping hub in the region.”

The Pandora expansion is the latest in a raft of changes at the centre.

Jeweller Goldsmiths has just opened a new larger store to sit alongside Pandora, TAG Heuer, Swarovski, Fraser Hart, and Beaverbrooks, which itself recently opened its upsized 4,324 sq ft, £1.5 million store at Queensgate following years of success within the centre.

The latest expansion comes as Queensgate enjoys a period of growth.

It welcomed the opening of the 27,500 square feet ODEON Luxe cinema late last year, which is the anchor attraction of its new leisure extension alongside Putt & Play.

Søstrene Grene has made its regional debut, as has Taco Bell, and retail giant the Frasers Group will be opening the doors to Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct later this year.

