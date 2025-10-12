With millions of pounds of government and private money set to pour in to Peterborough, the city is on the verge of a major transformation.

Central to what for many will be the dawn of a new era is the just announced final government approval for the release of £48 million for the transformation of its Station Quarter.

Work is expected to start on the City Link pedestrian and cycle way from the train station to the city centre next month.

This will be mostly paid for from the government-backed £22.9 million Towns Fund.

Other Towns Fund developments have included the £13 million Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College.

There is also the imminent development of the former Victorian rail shed at Fletton Quays as a food and beverage hub and the construction of a pedestrian bridge, named Cygnet Bridge, over the River Nene.

The sale process has started to pave the way for the development of the former TK Maxx building in Bridge Street and sale of the 40 acre Middleholme site for 350 new homes.

Hopes are high there will be another tranche of government money coming the city’s way early next year to fund the construction of a new £36 million indoor swimming pool off Bishop’s Road.

A private sector development success has been the completion over the last two years of the Bourges View business park at Maskew Avenue.

It has seen the transformation of the long-term derelict site into a nearly full employment hub prompting the owners, Chancerygate, to put the park up for sale.

However, there is less certainty about the future of the partly built Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays, which is expected to go on the open market in the coming weeks.

A question mark remains over the future of multi-million pound plans for a 1,500 homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

Members of Peterborough City Council are expected to make a key decision on this 164 acre site on October 21.

