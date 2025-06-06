IN PICTURES: The demolition of Peterborough Regional Pool

Stunning new pictures offering an incredible aerial view of the progress being made with the demolition of the Peterborough Regional Pool.
The bird’s eye view has been ‘snapped’ by photographer Jim Mack using a drone to fly over the pool’s site, off Bishop’s Road.
The photographs show the giant machinery being used to knock down the pool buildings and to flatten the site.
The pool was earmarked for demolition by Peterborough City Council after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and asbestos.
A political debate is now raging over the future of the site, which is owned by Peterborough City Council.
The council is understood to be drawing up a business case for the construction of a 50 metre indoor swimming pool that could become part of a sports quarter for ARU Peterborough
