IN PICTURES: The best in business as Peterborough's companies storm county's top 100

A powerhouse of 30 of Peterborough’s privately owned businesses feature in the just-released top 100 league of Cambridgeshire companies.

Retail, construction, food and beverage production, engineering, high tech sports car production, car sales, haulage, and care are all part of the varied mix of Peterborough enterprise that occupies much of the table of elite business.

The league of top-notch commerce, called Cambridgeshire Ltd, has been compiled by accountants and business adviser Grant Thornton.

As well featuring the county’s top 100 largest by turnover privately owned companies, it highlights the 50 most profitable firms, the fastest growing and largest international contributors.

James Brown, partner at Grant Thornton, states: “Peterborough has benefited from significant economic growth driven by its strategic location and robust infrastructure, making it an attractive hub for businesses, particularly in sectors such as warehousing and logistics.

Adding a note of caution, Mr Brown also states: “However, this rapid development also presents challenges.

"The influx of seasonal employment opportunities can impact the consistency of recruitment for local, privately-owned businesses.

“Despite these challenges, the overall growth in Peterborough is a positive indicator of the region’s economic resilience and adaptability.”

Among the highest rankings for Peterborough companies are insurance giant BGL Holdings, of Bretton, which is placed in second position. AK Retail Holdings, of Orton Southgate, the owner of Yours Clothing, is placed in eighth position, with farmers Russell Burgess in 12th.

Two Peterborough firms were also named among the 50 most profitable firms. BGL Holdings was ranked in first position and AK Retail in third.

Which are the top Peterborough companies?

BGL Holdings (2)

AK Retail (8)

Russell Burgess (12)

Anglia Components (13)

F.P.Smith (Holdings) (15)

AIIC Holdings (16)

Princebuild Group (19)

EPD Insulation Group (20)

Car World (Cambs) (24)

Fenmarc Holdings (27)

Rapidrop Global Limited (35)

Hales Group (37)

P J Thory Holdings (49)

Barnack Estates (50)

Masteroast Holdings (56)

Flo-Mech Holdings (57)

Specialist Health Solutions (58)

WBW City Holdings (59)

PC Howard (64)

LH Holdings (67)

Schoolblazer (68)

Fencor Packaging Group (72)

Charis Grants Limited (74)

Carl F Group (78)

Clarksteel Holdings (83)

Radical Sportscars (88)

Escape Fitness (89)

Distribution Supplies Group (95)

LDA Design Consulting (98)

C.John Norris (Cars & Caravans) (99)

1 . Top companies Andrew Killingsworth, founder of Yours Clothing in Peterborough, has seen his AK Retail Holdings feature strongly in the latest list of top 100 companies in Cambridgeshire Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Top companies The offices of BGL Holdings in Bretton, Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Top companies The offices and warehouse of Yours Clothing, owned by AK Retail, in Orton Southgate, Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales