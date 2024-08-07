A leading pub in Peterborough is hoping customers get the point of its latest entertainment following a major refurbishment – digital darts.

O’Neill’s has launched Arrowsmiths at its hostelry in Broadway and the venue consists of four individual booths for groups of up to 12 people to take each other on in games of darts with a modern twist.

For the venue’s new electronic boards will do all the maths involved in scoring, which O’Neills say, leaves more time for customers to play and less chalk on your fingers.

James Goldworthy, general manager at O’Neill’s Peterborough, said: "Seeing the space come together has been so exciting and has really elevated the mood at the pub.

“Arrowsmiths officially launched last year and following the success in multiple locations across the country, it's an exciting time to see this digital darts experience expanding to Peterborough as well and we can’t wait for our regulars and new guests to experience the fun.”

David Briggs, Director for the Pubs Division at Mitchells & Butlers pubs, said: “We can’t wait for guests to experience darts with a difference.

"It’s the perfect spot to get together with friends, family and colleagues to relax and have a lot of fun playing great darts challenges and enjoying our signature great food and drinks.”

O’Neills say the new look venue is perfect for any occasion and guests over the age of 18 can book a 90-minute session from just £9 per person.

Guests can also hire the space for exclusive use — perfect for larger celebrations, corporate events, or birthday parties.

