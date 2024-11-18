IN PICTURES: Take a look behind the scenes at Peterborough's new Odeon Luxe Cinema

The £60 million cinema on roof of Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has been six years in the making but finally became a reality yesterday.
The eight screen Odeon Luxe Imax was officially opened by Yaxley actor Warwick Davis at a ceremony attended by scores of people.
Among the first films to be screened at the 600 seats cinema will be Gladiator II, Paddington in Peru and Wicked.
Manager Will Langston said: “We are very excited. There is an amazing buzz in the community.”
