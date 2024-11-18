IN PICTURES: Take a look behind the scenes at Peterborough's new Odeon Luxe Cinema

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:38 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 20:31 GMT
Cinema will create 60 jobs

The £60 million cinema on roof of Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has been six years in the making but finally became a reality yesterday.

The eight screen Odeon Luxe Imax was officially opened by Yaxley actor Warwick Davis at a ceremony attended by scores of people.

Among the first films to be screened at the 600 seats cinema will be Gladiator II, Paddington in Peru and Wicked.

Manager Will Langston said: “We are very excited. There is an amazing buzz in the community.”

The corridor to the screens at the Odeon Cinema in Peterborough

1. Odeon Luxe Cinema

The corridor to the screens at the Odeon Cinema in Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

Inside screen two at the new Odeon Cinema in Peterborough

2. Odeon Luxe Cinema

Inside screen two at the new Odeon Cinema in Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

The corridor leading to the screens at the Odeon Cinema in Peterborough

3. Odeon Luxe Cinema

The corridor leading to the screens at the Odeon Cinema in Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

New technology allows for food and drinks to be ordered at the Odeon Cinema in Peterborough

4. Odeon Luxe Cinema

New technology allows for food and drinks to be ordered at the Odeon Cinema in Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

Related topics:PeterboroughYaxley
