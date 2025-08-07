IN PICTURES: Supermarket Lidl to be key feature of jobs-creating development in Peterborough

Construction work is getting underway to create a Lidl supermarket plus three warehouses on open land between at Hampton Avenue, Hampton.

The new development will be called The Boulevard and its 8.2 acre site and is bounded by a large residential area, the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and the Premier Fitness Centre.

It is thought the development will create about 100 jobs.

Developers Sladen Estates and Peveril Securities were granted approval for the development by Peterborough City Council in January last year with work now set to start.

A council spokesperson said: “The development for a food store and three employment units with car parking, landscaping and other associated works on Hampton Avenue was approved in January 2024.

"The developers are currently discharging planning conditions and are looking to start on site soon.”

Alan Mason, development director at Sladen Estates, said: “As mentioned in the planning permission, a Lidl is proposed for the development, and we will be making a fuller announcement soon when we are in a position to do so.”

Details on the Sladen Estates website reveal: “The Boulevard is a four unit development with Unit 1 pre-sold to a local occupier and Unit 4 pre-let to a national operator for a new food store.

"The final two units of 27,150 sq.ft (Unit 2) and 37,150 sq.ft (Unit 3) are available for sale or let with potential to combine both units to form a single larger unit of 64,300 sq.ft.”

It also stated that construction was to have started late last year and to be completed this summer.

A spokesperson for Lidl, when asked to confirm the retailer’s interest in the development, said: “As this is a developer-led project, we’d recommend reaching out to Sladen Estates directly, as they’re best placed to provide updates.”

Lidl currently operates three stores in Peterborough.

1 . The Boulevard This images shows how the new The Boulevard development , which will include a Lidl store, will appear when completed in Hampton, Peterborough Photo: Sladen Estates Photo Sales

2 . The Boulevard This image shows the entrance to the proposed Lidl store at The Boulevard, Hampton, Peterborough Photo: Sladen Estates Photo Sales

3 . The Boulevard This image shows Unit 1 of the three employment units at The Boulevard in Hampton, Peterborough Photo: Sladen Estates Photo Sales

4 . The Boulevard This image shows Unit 2 of the three employment units at The Boulevard in Hampton, Peterborough Photo: Sladen Estates Photo Sales