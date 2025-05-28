Crowds enjoyed ‘gouda’ weather at this year’s Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival – which saw almost double the turn-out of last year’s event.

The rain held off for the cheesy action – which took place in a field at Stilton Pavillion, following a parade through the Peterborough village.

Teams competed to roll the ‘cheese’ along a 80-metre course and across the finish line in the fastest time.

"It was an amazing day,” said festival MC Adam Leon. “The weather held out for us and the racing was fantastic.

"We had about 1700 people last year, but this year it was around 3,000. We also had 60 stalls - double the amount we had in 2024.”

There were men’s, women’s, children’s and family races throughout the afternoon – with some donning fancy dress or their own custom-made team shirts.

Along with the main action, entertainment included live music, a children’s magic show, ‘Welly Wanging’, fairground rides, animal encounters, craft stalls and a fancy dress competition. A human wheelbarrow-like race called ‘F1 Cheese’ also provided further amusement on the day.

Last year’s Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival was the first time the event had been held in seven years. Previously, back in 2017, teams would roll the ‘cheese’ – (actually a lump of wood shaped to look like a wheel of Stilton) down the village high street.

“We are hoping to bring the event back again next year when we may use real cheese,” explained Adam. “We have used actual cheese in previous years, but it got really gritty in the races.”

He said they are looking at the option of freezing the fromage and wrapping it up next year, adding: “That way we can offer it around for people to try after the races.”

