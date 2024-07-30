Visitors to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre can step out into an safari wonderland this summer.

Shoppers can follow a trail through the centre that will have them gazing in wonder at life-sized and breathtakingly realistic animal sculptures, including a majestic elephant and a fearsome tiger.

But adventurers are also warned to keep their eyes peeled for surprises around every corner.

Stilt-walkers will add a touch of magic to your journey on set days and zoo keepers from Hamerton Zoo Park will give talks about what it’s like to get up close and personal with these animal wonders.

There will also be creative face-painters on hand to transform little ones into their favourite safari animals.

And for treasure hunters and explorers, Queensgate’s Safari Trail is a not-to-be-missed treat.

Just pick up a trail map at the entrance and navigate through the centre, searching for clues and hidden treasures. The safari will be in place until September 1.

