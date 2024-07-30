IN PICTURES: Step out into a Summer Safari wonderland at Peterborough's Queensgate

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:55 BST
Solve the clues in a treasure hunt

Visitors to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre can step out into an safari wonderland this summer.

Shoppers can follow a trail through the centre that will have them gazing in wonder at life-sized and breathtakingly realistic animal sculptures, including a majestic elephant and a fearsome tiger.

But adventurers are also warned to keep their eyes peeled for surprises around every corner.

Stilt-walkers will add a touch of magic to your journey on set days and zoo keepers from Hamerton Zoo Park will give talks about what it’s like to get up close and personal with these animal wonders.

There will also be creative face-painters on hand to transform little ones into their favourite safari animals.

And for treasure hunters and explorers, Queensgate’s Safari Trail is a not-to-be-missed treat.

Just pick up a trail map at the entrance and navigate through the centre, searching for clues and hidden treasures. The safari will be in place until September 1.

Monster modelling by youngsters enjoying the animated jungle exhibition at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

1. Summer Safari

Monster modelling by youngsters enjoying the animated jungle exhibition at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in PeterboroughPhoto: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Rowland Paulovskis takes a look at the crocodile at the jungle exhibition at Queensgate in Peterborough

2. Summer Safari

Rowland Paulovskis takes a look at the crocodile at the jungle exhibition at Queensgate in PeterboroughPhoto: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Animated jungle exhibition at Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

3. Summer Safari

Animated jungle exhibition at Queensgate Shopping Centre in PeterboroughPhoto: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Giraffe and elephants in the animated jungle exhibition at Queensgate

4. Summer Safari

Giraffe and elephants in the animated jungle exhibition at QueensgatePhoto: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.