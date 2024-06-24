A fabulous 1940s weekend at near Peterborough brought together hundreds of people to share memories of time past.
The central feature of the Crowland and Thorney 1940s weekend was a re-enactment of the Normandy landing to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Operation Market Garden and Battle of the Bulge.
Among the many attractions were music and dance from the ‘40s with a special evening dance headlined by swing band Kalamazoo.
Other singers included The Lahdidahs, Jane Darling and Alan Jackson.
There were enactments from numerous Living History Groups, including the Fen Tigers, Northern Forties and the Lincolnshire Regiment.
There were also more than 30 stands with vintage and retro clothing and accessories, militaria, craft stalls and more.
Among the stands were Woody’s Wardrobe, Vintage Treasure Chest, and Knits and Kitsch.
The Crowland Buffalo LVT (Landing Vehicle Tracked), which was pulled out of the ground in 2021 after over 75 years being buried, was also on display.
