IN PICTURES: Some of the big name companies that have called Peterborough home over the decades

Peterborough has been home to numerous big-name companies employing thousands of people for many years.
Changing demand from customers, innovative technology and competition at home and from overseas have taken their toll on some of our former leading names.
Yet they live on in our memories and our photographs show just how times have changed since giants of commerce such as Freemans Gratton, holiday giant Thomas Cook, Ideal World, Norwich & Peterborough Building Society and Emap graced the city.
