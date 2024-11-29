IN PICTURES: Some of the big name companies that have called Peterborough home over the decades

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:13 BST
Employers provided work for thousands of people

Peterborough has been home to numerous big-name companies employing thousands of people for many years.

Changing demand from customers, innovative technology and competition at home and from overseas have taken their toll on some of our former leading names.

Yet they live on in our memories and our photographs show just how times have changed since giants of commerce such as Freemans Gratton, holiday giant Thomas Cook, Ideal World, Norwich & Peterborough Building Society and Emap graced the city.

The former offices of travel giant Thomas Cook in Coningsby Road, Bretton, Peterborough.

1. Lost businesses

The former offices of travel giant Thomas Cook in Coningsby Road, Bretton, Peterborough. Photo: Paul Franks

Photo Sales
UK Chief Executive Officer Peter Frankhauser relaunching the Thomas Cook brand outside head offices in Conningsby Road, in Bretton, Peterborough

2. Lost businesses

UK Chief Executive Officer Peter Frankhauser relaunching the Thomas Cook brand outside head offices in Conningsby Road, in Bretton, Peterborough Photo: Paul Franks

Photo Sales
Staff in the former offices of EMAP Automotive in Peterborough

3. Lost businesses

Staff in the former offices of EMAP Automotive in Peterborough Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Brian Allpress of EMAP in Peterborough

4. Lost businesses

Brian Allpress of EMAP in Peterborough Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughIdeal World
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice