IN PICTURES: Snap survey reveals few empty shops and shows Peterborough is 'good place to do business'

A snap survey of Peterborough’s bustling city centre has revealed just a few empty shop units, which business leaders say shows that Peterborough is ‘a great place to do business’.

The shop count shows there are currently roughly 15 empty units across the city and five of these are known to be the subject of interest from business owners.

It leaves just 10 empty units in an area that covers Westgate, Broadway, Long Causeway, Bridge Street, Rivergate, Cowgate and Cathedral Square.

The survey does not include the Queensgate Shopping Centre or Westgate Arcade.

In the Cowgate area there are four empty units. These include the former Post Office which has been the subject of interest from business owners, the former Yorkshire Bank at Church Street and another unit in Cowgate that are in the process of being converted into eateries.

There is a group of empty units at the Bridge Street, Lower Bridge Street and Bourges Boulevard area, which include the former TK Maxx and New Look stores that are being sold by its owner, Peterborough City Council.

Also vacant is the former BadRhino premises that occupies a prominent position at the corner of Lower Bridge Street.

There are a couple of empty units at the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, including the former Wilko store. But it is already known that plans have been drawn up to split the unit with a number of retailers looking to move into the centre.

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer of Peterborough Positive, which operates the city’s Business Improvement District, said: “I am delighted that there are so few empty units in the city centre that must have about 1,000 shops.

"And we know many of those that are empty are in the process of being filled .

"Clearly retailers think that Peterborough is a place in which they want to invest.

“They do think that Peterborough is a good place to do business.

"They are aware the city has good transport links, the university, which is putting the city on the map, and the Queensgate Shopping Centre, which is attracting some very strong brands.”

Mr Cipriano said: “There is a perception challenge for Peterborough though as not a good place to live, visit and spend time in. It is clearly not the case but to combat it we need a vision for the city centre and an identity.”

Mike Greene, chairman of Peterborough and Stamford Chambers of Commerce, said: “It is great news.

"Peterborough is the second fastest growing city in the UK with great transport links, relatively low house prices and and a great workforce.

"Businesses know Peterborough is a great place to be.”

1 . Empty shops An empty unit in Bridge Street, Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Empty shops The former The Works premises in Bridge Street, Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Empty shops An empty unit on the corner of Bridge Street and Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales