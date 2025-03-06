In Pictures: Sixteen student detectives pass out at Cambridgeshire Police HQ

Sixteen new police officers will soon become crime investigators across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire after they passed out at force HQ.

The student officers are on Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s accelerated detective pathway and have come from a variety of former jobs – including a waiter, mortgage advisor and biologist.

A force spokesperson said: “They are training to become detective constables within two years and achieve a graduate diploma in professional policing skill.”

Yesterday (Wednesday), they passed out in front of family and friends and were welcomed to the force by Chief Constable Nick Dean.

Addressing the new recruits, Mr Dean said: “You have all joined with different experiences, different skills, ideas and approaches. We have employed you for what you bring to the constabulary.

"Diversity in all its forms, diversity of thought, ideas, and experience enriches our policing family and supports the communities it serves.

"Just as you will learn from your colleagues, we will also learn from you, learning never stops. So uphold the law, remember our values and your values, but do it in your way, be you.”

The accelerated detective entry route is an alternative to the traditional path of joining as a police constable and then choosing to work towards becoming a detective after the two-year probation.

The spokesperson remarked: “It is a challenging but rewarding process, as students work alongside experienced detectives on the programme delivered in partnership with Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).”

The force is currently recruiting to its Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship pathway. For more on the apprenticeship and to apply, visit their website.

1 . Smiles Fledgling police detectives pass out at Cambs Police HQ Photo: Cambs police Photo Sales

2 . Pass Out Fledgling police detectives pass out at Cambs Police HQ Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

3 . Student Officers Fledgling police detectives pass out at Cambs Police HQ Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales