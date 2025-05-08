IN PICTURES: Shoppers enjoy sounds of the '40s as Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre celebrates VE Day

Shoppers at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre were treated to a musical celebration today (May 8) to mark VE Day.

A host of popular songs from the 1940s were performed to the delight of scores of customers.

A trio of singers performed from a special arena set up for the occasion.

A Queensgate Shopping Centre spokesperson said: “We were delighted to host this celebration and that so many people could join us for a day of music and remembrance as we honor Victory in Europe Day.

1 . VE Day Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate Photo Sales

2 . VE Day Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate Photo Sales

3 . VE Day Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate Photo Sales

4 . VE Day Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate Photo Sales