IN PICTURES: Shoppers enjoy sounds of the '40s as Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre celebrates VE Day

Shoppers at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre were treated to a musical celebration today (May 8) to mark VE Day.
A host of popular songs from the 1940s were performed to the delight of scores of customers.
A trio of singers performed from a special arena set up for the occasion.
A Queensgate Shopping Centre spokesperson said: “We were delighted to host this celebration and that so many people could join us for a day of music and remembrance as we honor Victory in Europe Day.
