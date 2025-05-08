IN PICTURES: Shoppers enjoy sounds of the '40s as Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre celebrates VE Day

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 8th May 2025, 14:25 BST
Trio delight shoppers

Shoppers at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre were treated to a musical celebration today (May 8) to mark VE Day.

A host of popular songs from the 1940s were performed to the delight of scores of customers.

A trio of singers performed from a special arena set up for the occasion.

A Queensgate Shopping Centre spokesperson said: “We were delighted to host this celebration and that so many people could join us for a day of music and remembrance as we honor Victory in Europe Day.

Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

1. VE Day

Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate

Photo Sales
Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

2. VE Day

Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate

Photo Sales
Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

3. VE Day

Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate

Photo Sales
Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

4. VE Day

Celebrating VE Day at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo: Queensgate

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice