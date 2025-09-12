IN PICTURES: Scores of dogs didn't need to paws for thought as they took to the water at Peterborough Lido

Pet dogs of all types and sizes leapt at the chance to splash about during the annual celebration that marks the end of the season at Peterborough Lido.

The dog swim has been a popular addition to open-air swimming pool as our colourful photographs reveal.

Owners were able to join their pets in the pool for the end-of-season fun.

It marks the end of a successful season for the 89-year-old Lido, which had been at risk of closure earlier this year.

Peterborough City Council leaders had threatened to mothball the Lido for a season in a bid to cut council costs.

The Lido secured a reprieve but council bosses urged residents to use the pool or lose it.

Users numbers this season reached 37,000 to the end of August – up from 30,000 users this time last year.

The figures have been released by Peterborough City Council who say the surge in visitors means the Lido, in Bishop’s Road, will open again next year.

1 . Dog swimming session at Peterborough Lido Dog swimming session at Peterborough Lido Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Dog swimming session at Peterborough Lido Dog swimming session at Peterborough Lido Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Dog swimming session at Peterborough Lido Dog swimming session at Peterborough Lido Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Dog swimming session at Peterborough Lido. John Metcalfe with his dogs Olly and Nymeria Dog swimming session at Peterborough Lido. John Metcalfe with his dogs Olly and Nymeria Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales