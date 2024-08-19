IN PICTURES: Scores attend community open day at ARU Peterborough's campus

Families got the chance to become students for the day at a spectacular open day at Peterborough’s ARU campus.

The family fun day was held on Saturday, with a number of facilities at the university open for residents to explore and try out.

There was an opportunity to explore the night skies and planetary system in the Wonderdome planetarium, and there were also events in XRP eXtended Reality Peterborough, ARU Peterborough’s fabulous new facilities which were opened earlier this year by writer and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

Visitors were able to experience what it's like to be a nurse, engineer or lawyer through interactive workshops in ARU Peterborough’s state-of-the-art facilities, talk to the University’s lecturers, and find out what it’s like to be a student at ARU Peterborough.

But along with exploring the kit at the university, there was also plenty of chance for fun and games, with archery, mini golf, circus skills, a racing simulator, face painting, and a climbing wall all on offer – while a giant dinosaur was roaming the campus, accompanied by its trusty ranger!

Peterborough United’s Women’s team, which is proudly supported by ARU Peterborough, also joined in the fun, with visitors being challenged to beat the keeper for a chance to win a signed Posh Women’s shirt.

One of the computer rooms where Max Myers is using an old computer programme

Pete the Dinosaur with Andy and Laura Hutchinson

Families enjoyed fun activities in the sunshine