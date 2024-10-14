IN PICTURES: Royal highlights at East of England Showground as decision day looms for redevelopment plans

By Paul Grinnell

Published 20th May 2024, 07:24 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 21:21 BST
Venue plans for new generation

Peterborough City Council will decide if the East of England Showground should be used for a 1,500 homes and leisure village development tomorrow.

But for years the Showground has been a venue for royal visits, pop star performances to monster vehicles and stunning sky shows, the East of England Showground on the edge of Peterborough has been a venue for many spectacular events that have enthralled thousands of people over the years.

As the site owner, the East of England Agricultural Society, and its land promoters AEPG prepare the 164 acre site for development, we take a step back in time with a look at some of the highlights.

Two outline planning applications have been submitted by AEPG to the council.

AEPG says Peterborough is massively under-served in terms of health, fitness, leisure and active lifestyle facilities and the leisure village will right the balance for future generations.

Prince Charles steps carefully through the mud during a visit to the East of England Showground in 2012

1. East of England Showground

Prince Charles steps carefully through the mud during a visit to the East of England Showground in 2012 Photo: david lowndes

Prince Charles steps carefully through the mud during a visit to the East of England Showground in 2012

2. East of England Showground

Prince Charles steps carefully through the mud during a visit to the East of England Showground in 2012 Photo: david lowndes

Prince Charles at the East of England Showground

3. East of England Showground

Prince Charles at the East of England Showground Photo: david lowndes

Peter Andre concert at the Arena, East of England Showground

4. East of England Showground

Peter Andre concert at the Arena, East of England Showground Photo: david lowndes

