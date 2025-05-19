IN PICTURES: Retailers who no longer call Peterborough city centre home

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 05:00 BST
Roll call of missing shops

The pending arrival of retail giant the Frasers Group and luxury cosmetics brand Rituals to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre will play a vital role in the changing face of the 43 year old mall.

They will be a huge boost for the centre which suffered a blow years following Covid-19 when some leading retailers, John Lewis and Next closed their doors.

Our pictures take a look back at some of these retailers which have graced the city centre but for one reason or another, from a simple decision to move on to collapse of the entire business, can no longer be found in the city’s retail heart.

Wilko closed its stores at the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre and at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough in 2023.
Joules announced the closure of its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, in 2022
The Monsoon Accessorize store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre closed in May this year.
Marks and Spencer closed its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough in April this year.
Uncertainty surrounds the future of Carpetright in Peterborough
Patisserie Valerie in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, closed in 2019 after the company went into administration.
