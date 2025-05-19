IN PICTURES: Retailers who no longer call Peterborough city centre home

Roll call of missing shops

The pending arrival of retail giant the Frasers Group and luxury cosmetics brand Rituals to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre will play a vital role in the changing face of the 43 year old mall.

They will be a huge boost for the centre which suffered a blow years following Covid-19 when some leading retailers, John Lewis and Next closed their doors.

Our pictures take a look back at some of these retailers which have graced the city centre but for one reason or another, from a simple decision to move on to collapse of the entire business, can no longer be found in the city’s retail heart.