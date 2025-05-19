IN PICTURES: Retailers who no longer call Peterborough city centre home
The pending arrival of retail giant the Frasers Group and luxury cosmetics brand Rituals to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre will play a vital role in the changing face of the 43 year old mall.
They will be a huge boost for the centre which suffered a blow years following Covid-19 when some leading retailers, John Lewis and Next closed their doors.
Our pictures take a look back at some of these retailers which have graced the city centre but for one reason or another, from a simple decision to move on to collapse of the entire business, can no longer be found in the city’s retail heart.