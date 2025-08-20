In pictures - ravers at Peterborough's record-breaking UNDER weekend

On Saturday (16th), Mixology – Garage Under The Bridge rewrote the record books, delivering UNDER’s largest garage crowd to date.

On A Mission star Katy B and Mercury Prize winner Ms Dynamite joined forces for a spine-tingling live performance of their classic track Lights On - the first time they’ve shared a stage in almost a decade.

The Streets legend Mike Skinner then ditched the decks to join crowds on the dancefloor, while social media sensation DJ AG welcomed his dad onstage for a heartwarming showcase alongside his turntable talent.

The following day saw the fourth Unitee takeover, hosted by BBC Radio 1 Drum & Bass presenter Charlie Tee, which raised the energy even higher.

DnB titan Wilkinson made his UNDER debut, blasting the crowd into the final hours, and Charlie Tee celebrated another stint under the bridge with a first ever meet-and-greet. Love was in the air when UNDER bore witness to its second marriage proposal when clubber Tony Wagstaff dropped to one knee and proposed to girlfriend Ezgi Polat, prompting cheers from thousands beneath the flyover. UNDER also facilitated a memorable encounter for aspiring producer Davide Scalambrin who’d travelled all the way from Italy for the event. Davide, who is blind, gave special thanks on Instagram to the UNDER team that helped him navigate the venue, meeting Charlie Tee and Wilkinson along the way and handing over a USB of his own DnB productions, underscoring music’s power to unite.

With graffiti murals towering over raw concrete pillars, including a freshly painted likeness of the Ibiza Final Boss by local artist Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch, the open-air backdrop of Nene Park provided the perfect stage for unforgettable memories. UNDER has proved once again why it has the reputation as the UK’s most original open-air clubbing experience, and it’s already planning a return on the Early May Bank Holiday in 2026. A massive 50% off tickets went on sale today at 10am via https://under.events

•Photography by Khali Ackford for Khroma Collective (www.instagram.com/khromacollective)

