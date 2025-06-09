In pictures: Rain can't stop the fun at Charters' garden party

City music collective House Sessions returned to the riverside beer garden setting with a string of DJs providing entertainment from 2pm-10pm.
“It was a really good event, even though it rained – some people came in raincoats and ponchos,” said a spokesperson.
"We didn’t expect that many people for a rainy day.”
As the photos show, there was still plenty of fun to be had.
And House Sessions will be back with Garden Party Pt 2 later in the summer.
Photos: Greeny Productions
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.