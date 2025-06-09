In pictures: Rain can't stop the fun at Charters' garden party

By Brad Barnes
Published 9th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
There might have been a little bit of unseasonal weather at the weekend but there was still a great turnout for the first of the summer’s Garden Parties at Peterborough’s Charters bar.

City music collective House Sessions returned to the riverside beer garden setting with a string of DJs providing entertainment from 2pm-10pm.

“It was a really good event, even though it rained – some people came in raincoats and ponchos,” said a spokesperson.

"We didn’t expect that many people for a rainy day.”

As the photos show, there was still plenty of fun to be had.

And House Sessions will be back with Garden Party Pt 2 later in the summer.

Photos: Greeny Productions

House Sessions kicked off the summer Garden Party season at Charters.

1. Garden Party

House Sessions kicked off the summer Garden Party season at Charters. Photo: Greeny Productions

2. Garden Party

3. Garden Party

4. Garden Party

