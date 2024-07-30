Peterborough’s university is throwing open its doors to the public to enjoy its annual a Community Day with a range of fun activities for people of all ages.

The event takes place on the Bishop’s Road campus on August 17 from 10am to 1pm.

There is no need to book, just drop in

Food and drink will be available to buy throughout the day.

Among the many attractions is an opportunity to explore the night skies and planetary system in the Wonderdome planetarium, plus events in XRP eXtended Reality Peterborough, which were opened earlier this year by writer and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The free activities include archery, mini golf, circus skills, a racing simulator, face painting, and a climbing wall, while a giant dinosaur will be roaming the campus, accompanied by its trusty ranger.

Peterborough United’s Women’s team will also be joining in the fun, with visitors being challenged to beat the keeper for a chance to win a signed Posh Women’s shirt.

Educational activities include exhibits provided by Cambridge Science Centre, and there will be the chance to check out some of the latest in life saving technology with the North West Anglia Foundation Trust (NWAFT).

Visitors can experience what it is like to be a nurse, engineer or lawyer through interactive workshops in ARU Peterborough’s state-of-the-art facilities, talk to the university’s lecturers, and find out what it’s like to be a student at ARU Peterborough.

There will be pop-up stands from organisations including Peterborough STEM, Peterborough Environment City Trust, ARU Peterborough Students' Union and Team ARU, helping visitors learn more about what is happening at the University and across the city.

Professor Ross Renton, principal, said: “Our third Community Day promises to be bigger and better than ever, with events and activities for people of all ages.

“As well being a fantastic event for children during the summer holidays, the Community Day is taking place just two days after A Level results day so for anyone thinking about their future, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore ARU Peterborough’s cutting-edge facilities, talk to lecturers, and find out more about our range of career-focused courses.”

More information is available at ARU Peterborough’s website here.

1 . Opening of a Virtual Reality Studio at ARU Peterborough Trainee nurses can look inside the human body at the Virtual Reality Studio at ARU PeterboroughPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Opening of a Virtual Reality Studio at ARU Peterborough Nurses can try out medical techniques in an artificial ward at the Virtual Reality Studio at ARU PeterboroughPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Opening of a Virtual Reality Studio at ARU Peterborough Nurses can try out medical techniques in an artificial ward at the Virtual Reality Studio at ARU PeterboroughPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales