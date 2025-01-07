IN PICTURES: Peterborough's Helping Our Ukrainian Friends takes largest single delivery of essential supplies to war-torn nation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aid delivered ahead of Christmas

Peterborough's Helping Our Ukrainian Friends has transported its largest single delivery of essential supplies to people living in the war-torn nation.

A total of 19 pallets of humanitarian aid were taken by volunteers with Helping Our Ukrainian Friends reaching Ukraine on December 19.

The aid included donations of dried food, clothes, blankets, sanitary products, power banks, musical instruments, arts and crafts and Christmas Gift Boxes for children.

Christmas supplies being given to people living near the frontline at Pokrovsk, Ukraine. where the fighting is currently most intense

There were also more than 200 Chrome books for displaced children in Vinnytsia, which is Peterborough’s twin city in Ukraine.

Six of the pallets were delivered to Rivne, where the group’s long-term charitable partner, Pastor Aleksander, took them on to communities living on the front line.

The others went on to Kyiv and are currently being distributed to communities in Kramatorsk and Sumy.

The Gift Boxes were given to children at Dnipro State Hospital.

Christmas Gift Boxes were given to children at Dnipro State Hospital

Richard Astle, spokesperson for Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, said: “We have just received the following message from Dr Alex at the hospital:

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude for your incredible support in providing gifts and toys for the children in need during these difficult times in Ukraine.

"Your generosity has brought much-needed joy to the lives of many children, who have been evacuated from their homes in various cities and villages.

"These children are currently living in shelters and are facing significant challenges as they adjust to life away from their homes.

Christmas Gift Boxes were given to children at Dnipro State Hospital

“Thanks to the efforts of our team and the kindness of donors, we were able to bring a bit of happiness and magic to these young hearts.

"Your contribution has made an invaluable difference, and I cannot thank you enough for the compassion and solidarity you’ve shown.

“With warm regards and heartfelt thanks.”

Mr Astle said: “As part of this delivery, we also funded purchases of food in Kyiv, which are used by the Cross Charity to provide meals for front line soldiers and communities.

On the roads in Ukraine

"They take up to 250 kilos of meat and cook it at the side of the road in huge pans.”

Mr Astle said the group is planning more trips this year, including a Summer Camp for war widows and their children, which will be in Poland in June.

The next trip to Kyiv is scheduled for March/April.