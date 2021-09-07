In pictures: Peterborough’s annual Central Park Fun Day

Organised by the Friends of Central Park and supporters the event featured a fabulous arrangement of activities, entertainment and a dog show.
The dog show started at 2pm, and included categories for the Waggiest Woofer, Best Rescue and Super Six Legs.
There was also a host of local arts and crafts stalls to browse, live music and a funfair and bouncy castle for the younger children.
One of the highlights was the community cricket match played for the Peterborough City Cup between a team from the Peterborough Mosque Community Team who took on a combined Peterborough City Council, Police and Fire Service Team
The Mosque community team won an entertaining match by a comfortable 67 runs.
Peterborough Mosque Community Team scored 173-3 from 14 overs.
Peterborough City Council, Police and Fire Service Team were 106-7 after their 14 overs.
Match organisers Wicketz Peterborough said: “A very entertaining high scoring 14 overs a side match raised lots of money for Pancreatic Cancer.
“Some excellent big hitting and a lightning quick outfield saw plenty of runs for the crowd.
“This event started the annual Family Fun Day at Central Park.
The Frinds of Central Park said on social media: “A huge thank you to all those who helped to make the Family Fun Day/Dog Show happe... We couldn’t have done it without you.”