In pictures: Peterborough’s annual Central Park Fun Day

Organised by the Friends of Central Park and supporters the event featured a fabulous arrangement of activities, entertainment and a dog show.

The dog show started at 2pm, and included categories for the Waggiest Woofer, Best Rescue and Super Six Legs.

There was also a host of local arts and crafts stalls to browse, live music and a funfair and bouncy castle for the younger children.

One of the highlights was the community cricket match played for the Peterborough City Cup between a team from the Peterborough Mosque Community Team who took on a combined Peterborough City Council, Police and Fire Service Team

The Mosque community team won an entertaining match by a comfortable 67 runs.

Peterborough Mosque Community Team scored 173-3 from 14 overs.

Peterborough City Council, Police and Fire Service Team were 106-7 after their 14 overs.

Match organisers Wicketz Peterborough said: “A very entertaining high scoring 14 overs a side match raised lots of money for Pancreatic Cancer.

“Some excellent big hitting and a lightning quick outfield saw plenty of runs for the crowd.

“This event started the annual Family Fun Day at Central Park.

The Frinds of Central Park said on social media: “A huge thank you to all those who helped to make the Family Fun Day/Dog Show happe... We couldn’t have done it without you.”

1. Central Park fun day. Karate Academy demo from Stephen Rotondo and Pawel Kutermankiewicz EMN-210409-201459009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Well known Peterborough photographer Chris Porsz with his books EMN-210409-201448009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Selling Doggy's Delight cakes, Sarah and Stacy Deeley-Carter with their dogs Atya and Dyke Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Dog show entrants Shane and Ali Farringdon with Dolly and Daisy. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales