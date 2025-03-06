IN PICTURES: Peterborough's 12 stunning winners in the Hitched Awards 2025

It’s time to celebrate for a host of stunning and creative wedding venues and suppliers in Peterborough after being named winners in the coveted Hitched awards 2025.

Sissons Barn, at Moor Road, Peakirk, Peterborough, Holmewood Hall in Stilton and Crown Hall Farm at West Pinchbeck near Peterborough, were declared the best venues for every couples’ big day by the judges of the national wedding awards.

The venues are among 12 Peterborough businesses that have been recognised by Hitched for their outstanding contributions ensuring every wedding day is full of perfectly wonderful memories.

The awards are given to those businesses that have been highly rated and recommended by the couples themselves.

And the awards judges considered levels of professionalism, quality of work, flexibility and customer service before announcing the winners.

Managers at Sissons Barn took to social media to celebrate its success.

They said: “We are absolutely thrilled.

"This award is incredibly special because it’s based on real reviews from our wonderful couples. Your kind words and support mean everything to us, we are so grateful to be part of your love stories.

"We take pride in creating a personal, unforgettable experience.”

And Crown Hall Farm stated on its Facebook site: “This means so much to us because it’s based on the amazing reviews from our wonderful couples — and we couldn’t be more grateful to all of you who chose Crown Hall Farm to be part of your special day.

"Being recognised as one of the top wedding venues is a true honour, and it inspires us to keep making dreams come true for every couple who walks through our doors.”

Rima Berzinskiene, of Elegant Events by Rima, which was winner in the Decorative Hire category, said: “We are beyond thrilled to receive this award.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized for our passion and dedication to making every wedding unforgettable.

"I am extremely proud of my team (my sisters Ingrida and Jovita) for their hard work, creativity, and commitment to excellence.

"This award is a reflection of their dedication and the trust our amazing clients have placed in us.

"Winning this award not only enhances Elegant Events by Rima’s industry reputation but also reassures future couples that they are choosing one of the top wedding decor and styling companies in the UK.”

And Paige, founder of My Wedding Sitter, which was also a winner in the Hitched awards, said: “It means so much to me and my little business, a business founded by me in 2018 which has grown and grown over the years.

"To receive this award just highlights exactly why we offer this unique and bespoke service for children at weddings.”

The winning venues:

Crown Hall Farm, Peterborough

Holmewood Hall, Stilton

Sissons Barn, Peterborough

Wedding photographers:

Dan Waters Creative

Emma Jayne Photography

HB Total Media

Florists

Floravita Ltd

Decorative Hire:

Elegant Events by Rima

Videography:

John Corcoran- A Beautiful Day Productions

Chris Parker Weddings, Peterborough

Photo Booth:

Aden Photo Booth

Other

My Wedding Sitter

1 . Wedding awards Paige Agius. founder of My Wedding Sitter in Peterborough Photo: My Wedding Sitter Photo Sales

2 . Wedding awards Paige Agius. founder of My Wedding Sitter in Peterborough Photo: My Wedding Sitter Photo Sales

3 . Wedding awards A wedding display created by Elegant Events by Rima of PeterboroughWedding awards Photo: Elegant Events by Rima Photo Sales

4 . Wedding awards A wedding display created by Elegant Events by Rima of Peterborough Photo: Elegant Events by Rima Photo Sales