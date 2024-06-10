IN PICTURES: Peterborough Yacht Club sets course to mark D-Day 80th anniversary

Paul Grinnell
Published 10th Jun 2024
20 boats took to the water for commemoration

Keen sailors from Peterborough Yacht Club took to the water to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

A flotilla of boats, many decorated in red, white and blue, sailed up the River Nene on Saturday from Orton Mere, gathering near the Asda footbridge to sail in convoy under Town Bridge at 1.30pm.

Darren Law, assistant harbour master, said: “We had about 20 boats on the water. It was a great turnout

"Conditions were excellent. It was a brilliant day.”

A flotilla of boats from Peterborough Yacht Club at the Embankment to celebrate D Day

1. D-Day flotilla

A flotilla of boats from Peterborough Yacht Club at the Embankment to celebrate D Day

A flotilla of boats from Peterborough Yacht Club at the Embankment to celebrate D Day

A flotilla of boats from Peterborough Yacht Club at the Embankment to celebrate D Day

A flotilla of boats from Peterborough Yacht Club at the Embankment to celebrate

