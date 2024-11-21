In pictures: Peterborough Gang Show is back for the 75th time

By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:10 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 11:10 GMT
Peterborough Gang Show takes to the stage for the 75th time, from tonight until Saturday.

The Gang Show is performed by a group of Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Leaders aged 8 to 25 supported by an amazing group of volunteers behind the scenes.

The all-around family fun performance features songs from West End shows to current pop songs with comedy sketches in between.

75th anniversary Peterborough Gang Show at the Key Theatre

1. Peterborough Gang Show

75th anniversary Peterborough Gang Show at the Key Theatre Photo: David Lowndes

75th anniversary Peterborough Gang Show at the Key Theatre

2. Peterborough Gang Show

75th anniversary Peterborough Gang Show at the Key Theatre Photo: David Lowndes

75th anniversary Peterborough Gang Show at the Key Theatre

3. Peterborough Gang Show

75th anniversary Peterborough Gang Show at the Key Theatre Photo: David Lowndes

75th anniversary Peterborough Gang Show at the Key Theatre

4. Peterborough Gang Show

75th anniversary Peterborough Gang Show at the Key Theatre Photo: David Lowndes

