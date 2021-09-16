In pictures: Peterborough fire crews stage marathon charity car wash

Fire crews held the charity car wash in Stanground on Saturday to raise funds for the Fire Fighters’ Charity and cleaned dozens of cars between 9am and 5pm.

The event raised hundreds of pounds although a spokesman said the final total is still being counted.

Before the car wash crews stood in silence in memory of their colleagues in New York who were killed or seriously injured in the September 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York 20 years ago.

Cambs Fire and Rescue said on social media: “Huge thanks to those who came along to support the Stanground car wash on Saturday to help raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

“It was an honour that members of the public joined us in recognising the 1 minute silence to remember all those who lost their lives during 9/11.”

