In pictures: Peterborough fans England fans celebrate as England beat Ukraine toreach Euros semi-final

As quarter-final ties go this was a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions, who ran out 4-0 winners at the Stadio Olimpico and will meet Denmark in the last-four.

Kane got the night off to a fine start with an early strike before heading in his second shortly after Harry Maguire had doubled the lead immediately following half-time.

The fourth came courtesy of substitute Jordan Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck to seal a fine team performance.

Having made the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate will be hoping his side go one better as they prepare to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

England’s early goal triggered celebrations in pubs and bars across Peterborough and it was a great night for fans after that as Gareth Southgate’s side eased to a convincing victory.

England football fans watching the Ukraine game at Coyotes Bar and Grill at New Road

