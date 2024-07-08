In Pictures: Peterborough England fans go through the emotions as Gareth Southgate's men secure a spot in the Euro 2024 semi finals

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:44 BST
Semi final against Netherlands to be held on Wednesday

Peterborough – like most of the country – held its breath on Saturday evening as England went the distance in the Euro 2024 quarter final – but fans are now starting to believe ‘it’s coming home.’

Fans gathered at Charters – and pubs across the city – to watch Gareth Southgate’s team take on Switzerland, and while the match was not the most dramatic through the first 120 minutes, the twists and turns of the dreaded penalty shoot-out kept everyone on the edge of their seat.

Thankfully, all five of England’s penalty takers scored – and Jordan Pickford made one, crucial save, to send England through.

Similar scenes are expected on Wednesday, when the Three Lions bid for a second consecutive European Championship final.

Our photographer David Lowndes was at Charters on Saturday to capture all of the images of England fans celebrating in the city.

England v Switzerland fans zone at Charters

1. England v Switzerland fans zone at Charters

England v Switzerland fans zone at ChartersPhoto: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
England v Switzerland fans zone at Charters

2. England v Switzerland fans zone at Charters

England v Switzerland fans zone at ChartersPhoto: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
England v Switzerland fans zone at Charters

3. England v Switzerland fans zone at Charters

England v Switzerland fans zone at ChartersPhoto: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
England v Switzerland fans zone at Charters

4. England v Switzerland fans zone at Charters

England v Switzerland fans zone at ChartersPhoto: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandPeterboroughGareth SouthgateNetherlandsSwitzerlandJordan Pickford