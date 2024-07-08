Peterborough – like most of the country – held its breath on Saturday evening as England went the distance in the Euro 2024 quarter final – but fans are now starting to believe ‘it’s coming home.’

Fans gathered at Charters – and pubs across the city – to watch Gareth Southgate’s team take on Switzerland, and while the match was not the most dramatic through the first 120 minutes, the twists and turns of the dreaded penalty shoot-out kept everyone on the edge of their seat.

Thankfully, all five of England’s penalty takers scored – and Jordan Pickford made one, crucial save, to send England through.

Similar scenes are expected on Wednesday, when the Three Lions bid for a second consecutive European Championship final.

Our photographer David Lowndes was at Charters on Saturday to capture all of the images of England fans celebrating in the city.

