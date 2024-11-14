Plans to begin the process of selling an array of community centres, libraries, a sports facility and commercial properties owned by Peterborough City Council have been given the go ahead.

Members of the council’s ruling cabinet approved in principle the sale of the assets with the final decision on each property resting with a future meeting of the same committee.

It is proposed the properties, which include community centres in Thorney, Orton Wistow, Paston, Eye and Southfields and libraries in Stanground and Woodston, could be sold over the next five years.

The new list of properties to be considered for sale is part of an ongoing review with a range of rural assets, commercial and community building already having been sold or under offer or negotiation.

The council is seeking to use the cash raised from the sale of its assets to reduce its £500 million debt.

This will in turn cut the amount it needs to take from its revenue budget, – currently £36 million, which is 16 percent of its revenue budget, which is the money the council uses to provide services.

Members of the council’s cabinet will meet next week to consider moves to dispose of the assets.

Responding to suggestions of further reviews for some sales, Cecilie Booth, executive director of corporate services and Section 151 Officer, told councillors: “We can’t let the reviews go on forever.

"We will speak to and support community groups as much as we can but we have to address the council’s financial position.”

The new assets being considered for sale include:

Hodgson Centre, Thorney Community Centre & Library, Units 1-7 New England Complex, Bluebell Meeting Room, Orton Wistow Community Centre, Thistle Drive Community Centre, Paston Farm Community Centre, Eye Youth Centre and library, The Goldhay Centre, EAST Community Centre, Dogsthorpe Community Centre, Welland Contact Centre, Southfields Community Centre, Stanground Library, Fleet Community Centre, Regional Pool and Woodston Library.

The commercial properties include ground leases, garage sites, 60 electricity sub-stations, 49 Lincoln Road, 23 West Street, Green Lane Car Park, Custom House, Units 1-18 Saville Road, Saville Road Ground Lease (x6), Royce Road Ground Lease (x3), Ivatt Way Ground Lease (x2), Units 1-32 Alfric Square, Nursery Lane Depot, Dodson House and Westcombe Square.

