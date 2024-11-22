IN PICTURES: Peterborough Cathedral gets Christmas underway with spectacular festive market

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:16 GMT
The market runs on November 22 and 23

Peterborough Cathedral’s stunning Christmas Market got underway today (Friday) – as shoppers were able to get their hands on unique gifts and treats.

The market is one of the highlights of the year at the Cathedral, and scores of visitors stopped by today,

A Cathedral spokesperson said: “This November, Peterborough Cathedral is transforming into a winter wonderland for two days only, inviting you to experience the most magical Christmas Craft & Gift Market the city has ever seen.

"Step through the grand doors into a space where the ancient meets the enchanting—flickering candlelight, the scent of pine from our towering Christmas tree, and over 100 stallholders offering delightful treasures await you.”

The market is open until 8pm today, and from 10am until 5pm tomorrow (Saturday.)

Tickets cost £2.20 if booked online, or £3 on the door.

For more information – including a full list of the stall holders – visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/xmas_market.aspx

Anna Auty with her dog pics on canvas at Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market.

1. Peterborough Cathedral Christmas Market

Anna Auty with her dog pics on canvas at Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market. Photo: David Lowndes

Karen Mann with her glass mosaics at Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market.

2. Peterborough Cathedral Christmas Market

Karen Mann with her glass mosaics at Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market.

3. Peterborough Cathedral Christmas Market

Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market.

4. Peterborough Cathedral Christmas Market

Peterborough Cathedral Christmas market. Photo: David Lowndes

