IN PICTURES: Peterborough Cathedral gets Christmas underway with spectacular festive market

Peterborough Cathedral’s stunning Christmas Market got underway today (Friday) – as shoppers were able to get their hands on unique gifts and treats.

The market is one of the highlights of the year at the Cathedral, and scores of visitors stopped by today,

A Cathedral spokesperson said: “This November, Peterborough Cathedral is transforming into a winter wonderland for two days only, inviting you to experience the most magical Christmas Craft & Gift Market the city has ever seen.

"Step through the grand doors into a space where the ancient meets the enchanting—flickering candlelight, the scent of pine from our towering Christmas tree, and over 100 stallholders offering delightful treasures await you.”

The market is open until 8pm today, and from 10am until 5pm tomorrow (Saturday.)

Tickets cost £2.20 if booked online, or £3 on the door.

For more information – including a full list of the stall holders – visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/xmas_market.aspx

